Kohat police vow to crack down on criminal elements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A crucial crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Dr. Zahidullah on Sunday, to review the law and order situation in the district. The meeting was attended by senior police officers, including SP Investigation, SP President, SP City, and SHOs of police stations.

The DPO directed that strict legal action be taken against elements involved in terrorism, extortion, drug trafficking, and other crimes without any discrimination.

During the meeting, the DPO emphasized the importance of ensuring foolproof security arrangements during the ongoing polio campaign.

He stressed that the protection of lives and property of citizens is the top priority of the police.

Dr. Zahidullah directed the officers to deal with criminal elements with an iron hand and maintain the rule of law at all costs.

On this occasion, the DPO urged all officers to improve their performance, behave politely with the public, and further strengthen public trust in the police. He emphasized the need for the police to maintain a professional and courteous demeanor while dealing with the public.

