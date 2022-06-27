UrduPoint.com

Kohat Policemen Awarded On Best Performance

Published June 27, 2022

Kohat policemen awarded on best performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police officers and jawans of Kohat police were awarded on their best performance on Monday.

The awards were distributed during a prestigious ceremony at Kohat police investigation headquarters.

SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among them.

Rewards were given to police officers in recognition of their role in peacekeeping, anti-crime, solving people's problems in fieldwork, crackdown on criminals and investigating cases.

Addressing awards ceremony, SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah said police force has an inclusive system of punishment and reward that encouraged police personnel and discouraged underperforming.

