Kohat Power Grid Fire Extinguished By Rescue 1122
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rescue 1122 swiftly extinguished a fire that broke out at the 132 KV Power Grid Station in Kohat, on Friday.
According to details, upon receiving the emergency call, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir accompanied by the additional deputy commissioner and the district officer of rescue 1122 immediately rushed to the scene.
The rescue team sprang into action and was able to put out the fire before it could spread throughout the entire grid station.
After the incident, Deputy Commissioner Kohat contacted the Chief Executive of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and dispatched a team to assess the situation and evaluate any damages.
No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
APP/azq/378
