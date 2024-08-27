Kohat prepares for mega plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting was convened to review the performance of the provincial government's plantation drive, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting was convened to review the performance of the provincial government's plantation drive, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, on Tuesday.

According to DC Office, the meeting focused on planting fruit and non-fruit trees in the area.

Additionally, a mega Plantation Drive is scheduled to take place at Zameer Gul Dam in September. The drive aims to promote tree planting and environmental conservation in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired the meeting, which was attended by forest officials and the district director of the extension department.

