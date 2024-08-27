Open Menu

Kohat Prepares For Mega Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Kohat prepares for mega plantation drive

A meeting was convened to review the performance of the provincial government's plantation drive, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting was convened to review the performance of the provincial government's plantation drive, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, on Tuesday.

According to DC Office, the meeting focused on planting fruit and non-fruit trees in the area.

Additionally, a mega Plantation Drive is scheduled to take place at Zameer Gul Dam in September. The drive aims to promote tree planting and environmental conservation in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram chaired the meeting, which was attended by forest officials and the district director of the extension department.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Dam September Government

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan