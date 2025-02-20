Kohat Prepares For Ramadan, Admin Ensures Facilities And Cleanliness
Published February 20, 2025 | 11:06 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Kohat is making special arrangements to provide the best facilities to the people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
In this regard, under the instructions of the provincial government and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais on Thursday visited various places to review the preparations.
During her visit, Owais inspected the special desk established for Ramadan and the ongoing cleanliness campaign under the public agenda.
Chief Officer TMA Kohat Muhammad Waqas briefed her on the progress of the cleanliness campaign, stating that teams are working to ensure the city's cleanliness during Ramadan, with arrangements being made for timely garbage disposal.
Owais also emphasized the administration's determination to provide maximum facilities to the people during Ramadan.
She directed concerned institutions to prioritize cleanliness and basic facilities, ensuring citizens face no problems. The district administration is also monitoring Ramadan bazaars, prices, and civic amenities to provide quality items at affordable prices.
Citizens have appreciated these measures, expressing hope that the facilities will continue uninterrupted throughout Ramadan.
With Ramadan expected to begin on March 1, 2025, and last for 30 days, the administration's efforts aim to ensure a comfortable and peaceful holy month for the people of Kohat.
