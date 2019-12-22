UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Press Club Elects Office Bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Kohat Press Club elects office bearers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The elections of Kohat Press Club were held here on Sunday in which Noor Muhammad Bangash was elected as President while Faisal Nadeem General Secretary.

The media persons elected office bearers for the press club including Kamran as Vice President, Faizan Ali Shah Finance Secretary, Fayaz Bangash as Communication Secretary.

Soon after polling results victorious panel of newsmen celebrated their victory in a peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Kohat Sunday Media

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.