Kohat Press Club elects office bearers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The elections of Kohat Press Club were held here on Sunday in which Noor Muhammad Bangash was elected as President while Faisal Nadeem General Secretary.

The media persons elected office bearers for the press club including Kamran as Vice President, Faizan Ali Shah Finance Secretary, Fayaz Bangash as Communication Secretary.

Soon after polling results victorious panel of newsmen celebrated their victory in a peaceful manner.