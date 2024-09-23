Open Menu

Kohat Radio Staff Hosts Luncheon For New Station Manager

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The officers and staff of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat hosted a luncheon party in honor of the newly appointed Station Manager and Producer Engineer Dr. Muhammad Athar Suri at a local hotel here on Monday.

The party besides the Regional Officer Information and PRs Kohat Irshad Afridi, was also attended by the Senior Transmission Engineer Sajid Mahmood Khattak, Junior Transmission Engineer Muhammad Sadiq Wazir, Audio Editor Abid Nawaz, Assistants Ansar Saeed and Jahanzeb Khattak, Duty Officers Muneebullah Afridi and Asif Mehmood Bangash and staff of the Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat.

Sajid Mahmood while warmly welcoming Dr. Athar Suri, said that his appointment as Station Manager will further develop the Radio as he has a lot of experience as Station Director in Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar.

He hoped that Kohat Radio will also establish a distinct identity in the Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network under the leadership of Dr. Athar Suri.

Regional Officer Information and PRs Kohat in his welcome address termed the appointment of Dr. Athar Suri as a good omen for the Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat and extended his all-out support to him.

The newly appointed Station Manager thanked all the staff of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat for the honor and said that this Radio is our own institution and we all have to work together as a team and take this Radio to the extent that will be followed by others.

