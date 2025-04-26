Kohat Rallies For Malaria Awareness On World Malaria Day
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A walk was organized in Kohat on Friday to raise awareness about malaria prevention, timely diagnosis, and treatment on the occasion of World Malaria Day. The event was jointly organized by Frontier Primary Healthcare, the District Health Department, Indus Hospital and Health Network, and VBD-KP.
The participants, including health department officers, doctors, community leaders, and students, emphasized the need for continuous efforts and new strategies to control malaria. They highlighted the challenges faced in addressing the disease, such as delayed diagnosis and limited community access.
The walk concluded with the presentation of the "Best Performance Award 2025" to outstanding performers. The organizers vowed to continue diagnosis, treatment, and awareness campaigns in malaria-affected districts to create a malaria-free society.
