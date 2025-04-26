Open Menu

Kohat Rallies For Malaria Awareness On World Malaria Day

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Kohat rallies for Malaria awareness on World Malaria Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A walk was organized in Kohat on Friday to raise awareness about malaria prevention, timely diagnosis, and treatment on the occasion of World Malaria Day. The event was jointly organized by Frontier Primary Healthcare, the District Health Department, Indus Hospital and Health Network, and VBD-KP.

The participants, including health department officers, doctors, community leaders, and students, emphasized the need for continuous efforts and new strategies to control malaria. They highlighted the challenges faced in addressing the disease, such as delayed diagnosis and limited community access.

The walk concluded with the presentation of the "Best Performance Award 2025" to outstanding performers. The organizers vowed to continue diagnosis, treatment, and awareness campaigns in malaria-affected districts to create a malaria-free society.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

23 minutes ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

25 minutes ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

25 minutes ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

25 minutes ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

25 minutes ago
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

25 minutes ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

25 minutes ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss region ..

Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

23 minutes ago
 AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elim ..

AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta

59 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan