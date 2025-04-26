Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Subedar Shahzad Amin, a resident of Kohat's Mitha Khan village, was martyred in a bomb blast in Quetta. His funeral prayer was offered in his native village at 8 am. The community mourns his loss, and prayers have been offered for the patience and resilience of his family during this difficult time.

