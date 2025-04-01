Kohat residents flock to Kotal wildlife park for Eid celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The second day of Eid saw a massive influx of visitors to Kotal Wildlife Park in Kohat, as families and locals alike gathered to revel in the park's natural beauty and recreational facilities.

Under the guidance of Shabbir Ahmed, DFO of the Wildlife Department, comprehensive arrangements were made to ensure a seamless experience for tourists.

Additional staff were deployed to address any potential issues, while cleanliness, security, and other facilities were maintained at the highest standards.

The Wildlife Department's efforts were widely appreciated by visitors, who praised the administration's performance as "excellent."

APP/azq/378