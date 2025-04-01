Open Menu

Kohat Residents Flock To Kotal Wildlife Park For Eid Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Kohat residents flock to Kotal wildlife park for Eid celebrations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The second day of Eid saw a massive influx of visitors to Kotal Wildlife Park in Kohat, as families and locals alike gathered to revel in the park's natural beauty and recreational facilities.

Under the guidance of Shabbir Ahmed, DFO of the Wildlife Department, comprehensive arrangements were made to ensure a seamless experience for tourists.

Additional staff were deployed to address any potential issues, while cleanliness, security, and other facilities were maintained at the highest standards.

The Wildlife Department's efforts were widely appreciated by visitors, who praised the administration's performance as "excellent."

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

11 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

11 minutes ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

42 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

4 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

4 hours ago
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

5 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

5 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

5 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan