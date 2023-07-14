Kohat roadblock ends as negotiated settlement reached with PESCO

Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Khan on Friday successfully resolved the electricity tripping dispute between the people of Jungle Khel and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Khan on Friday successfully resolved the electricity tripping dispute between the people of Jungle Khel and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Khan's efforts have led to the swift conclusion of the roadblock, DC office Kohat officials told.

The roadblock was initiated by the frustrated residents of Jungle Khel due to persistent electricity tripping issues. However, through skilled negotiation, Assistant Commissioner Munir Khan brokered an agreement that prompted the people of Jungle Khel to lift the roadblock. The representatives have willingly committed to settling the matter in the Assistant Commissioner's office.