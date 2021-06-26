Kohat, RPO visits city police station, check police daily records

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali paid a surprise visit to City Police Station in Kohat on Saturday and checked daily records and registers of the police station and other documentary records

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO), Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali paid a surprise visit to City Police Station in Kohat on Saturday and checked daily records and registers of the police station and other documentary records.

RPO also inspected the residential facilities of the police personnel and met the police personnel on duty at Kohat Police Station and obtained information about the problems and difficulties being faced by them.

He also checked the records in detail and inspected the official records of SDPO City and various parts of the building.