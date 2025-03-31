Kohat Shooting Leaves One Dead, Police Launch Investigation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A fatal shooting incident occurred at Malik Garden Cemetery near Bannu Road in Kohat on Monday, claiming the life of 51-year-old Pervez Khan, son of Haji Akbar, a resident of Garhi Moaz Khan.
Law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Further details are awaited as the police continue to probe the matter.
APP/azq/378
