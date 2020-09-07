Kohat Sports Complex to complete soon: Ziaullah Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash paid a visit to Kohat Sports Complex and inspected the pace and quality of work on the facility. He was accompanied by the local elders and workers of the PTI.

Ziaullah Bangash was briefed about progress of construction work on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of the Kohat Sports Complex was an important step of the provincial government towards promotion of sports activities in the area. He said sports complex will be equipped with state of the art facilities and will be completed with a cost worth Rs 600 million.

He said sports facilities for both male and female players will be available in the complex added that national games would also be arranged in the facility. He said that work on the sports complex was underway in full swing and it would be complete by the end of this year. He added the Kohat Sports Complex facility would not only provide opportunity to players of the division but it would also be beneficial for players from other areas.