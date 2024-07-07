Kohat Stadium Inaugurated With Thrilling Cricket Match
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) In a grand inauguration ceremony at Fort Ground Kohat, the Pakistan Army's 9 Division GOC Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir launched the newly developed stadium on Sunday.
The event featured an intense cricket match between Kohat City and Kohat Germa teams, with Kohat City emerging victorious.
The winning team received prizes and trophies from the chief guests, who emphasized the importance of promoting sports to keep the youth energetic and prevent them from falling prey to debauchery.
They praised the efforts of those keeping the cultural heritage of sports alive, contributing to the well-being of the younger generation. The stadium's inauguration marks a significant step towards encouraging sports and healthy activities in the region.
