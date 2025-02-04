Kohat Takes Lead In Anti-Polio Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue on Tuesday visited Government Primary School Sheikhan on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram in order to intensify the anti-polio campaign
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025)
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram in order to intensify the anti-polio campaign.
The visit, which took place on the second day of the campaign, aimed to boost the efforts of polio teams and ensure the successful implementation of the drive.
During the visit, the Additional Assistant Commissioner attended the morning assembly and met with the polio teams, issuing necessary instructions to them.
