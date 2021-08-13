UrduPoint.com

Kohat-Tarally Bridge Inquiry Completed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

Following instructions issued by Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, investigations have been completed to determine the real cause of collapse of under-construction Kohat-Tarally Bridge in Shakardara here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Following instructions issued by Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, investigations have been completed to determine the real cause of collapse of under-construction Kohat-Tarally Bridge in Shakardara here.

On August 10, last, the C&W Highways Division's engineering team, field staff and contractor formally visited the site to determine the real cause of the collapse of the bridge.

In the report, the C&W engineering team clarified that iron guards of the under-construction bridge had fallen due to a severe storm on the night between August 9 and August 10.

Since the bridge was under construction and there was no concreting or anchoring on the collapsed part of the bridge, the iron guards collapsed due to the strong storm. However,the report said the remaining part of the bridge remained completely safe.

Related Topics

Storm SITE August Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens i ..

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens in Shanghai, China

2 minutes ago
 Large number of trees cut down around canal

Large number of trees cut down around canal

2 minutes ago
 CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram ..

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female ..

Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut for Spaceflight

4 minutes ago
 10,000th China-Europe freight train departs from X ..

10,000th China-Europe freight train departs from Xi'an

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.