Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Following instructions issued by Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, investigations have been completed to determine the real cause of collapse of under-construction Kohat-Tarally Bridge in Shakardara here.

On August 10, last, the C&W Highways Division's engineering team, field staff and contractor formally visited the site to determine the real cause of the collapse of the bridge.

In the report, the C&W engineering team clarified that iron guards of the under-construction bridge had fallen due to a severe storm on the night between August 9 and August 10.

Since the bridge was under construction and there was no concreting or anchoring on the collapsed part of the bridge, the iron guards collapsed due to the strong storm. However,the report said the remaining part of the bridge remained completely safe.