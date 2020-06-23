Kohat TMA carries out disinfection spray in villages, masajids and markets

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Kohat district administration, the staff of TMA Dara Adamkhel sprayed disinfection in various villages and markets in all across Dara Adamkhel to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The TMA Kohat officials carried out disinfection spray in the quarantine centre at Government Degree College Dara, Dost Mohammad Masjid in Mani Khel, Dr Jamil Masjid in Dara Adam Khail Bazaar, Haji Iqbal Masjid, Ismail Khan Masjid in Meri Khel, Haji Syed Mohammad Masjid and Haji Bazgul Afridi Masjid in Sharif Khel area.

The TMA officials on this occasion informed the media men that they have been conducted disinfection spray in the masajids across the Dara Adam Khail on daily basis, so as to ensure safety to the people.

The officials of the district administration also visited various bazaars and inspected implementation of SOPs issued by provincial government. They also advised the people to avoid visit to the public places without wearing masks and gloves in order to ensure safety from coronavirus infection.