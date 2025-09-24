Kohat TMA Employees Protest Over Non-payment Of Salaries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat staged a protest on Tuesday against the non-payment of their salaries.
Despite being considered the second wealthiest TMA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of resources, workers have been deprived of their salaries for the last three months, while pensioners continue to suffer without their due payments.
Speaking to the media, Employees Union President Sakhi Badshah said that the prolonged delay in salaries had created severe financial difficulties for workers and their families.
He added that pensioners were also facing tough times as they struggled to manage their household expenses amid soaring inflation.
“Living without a salary in these circumstances is unbearable,” he remarked, urging the concerned authorities and the provincial government to take immediate steps to release the pending salaries and pensions. He warned that if the demands were not met soon, the employees would be compelled to intensify their protest.
