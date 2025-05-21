Kohat To Get Greener With Fruit Tree Plantation Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:41 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A meeting on Wednesday was held between TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Agriculture Officer Muhammad Shoaib to discuss the plantation of fruit trees in public parks across the district.
The meeting was held in light of the provincial government's instructions to promote greenery and provide a better environment to citizens.
Both officers expressed their commitment for making the plantation campaign a success.
On this occasion, the Agriculture Officer said that quality fruit trees have been selected, keeping in mind the weather conditions, which will be planted in appropriate places.
The officers also agreed to conduct a joint survey and planning to identify suitable locations for the plantation drive.
During the meeting, TMO Muhammad Shoaib emphasized that the local bodies are working closely with the Agriculture
Department to make the plantation campaign successful.
APP/azq/378
