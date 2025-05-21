Open Menu

Kohat To Get Greener With Fruit Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Kohat to get greener with fruit tree plantation drive

A meeting on Wednesday was held between TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Agriculture Officer Muhammad Shoaib to discuss the plantation of fruit trees in public parks across the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A meeting on Wednesday was held between TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Agriculture Officer Muhammad Shoaib to discuss the plantation of fruit trees in public parks across the district.

The meeting was held in light of the provincial government's instructions to promote greenery and provide a better environment to citizens.

Both officers expressed their commitment for making the plantation campaign a success.

On this occasion, the Agriculture Officer said that quality fruit trees have been selected, keeping in mind the weather conditions, which will be planted in appropriate places.

The officers also agreed to conduct a joint survey and planning to identify suitable locations for the plantation drive.

During the meeting, TMO Muhammad Shoaib emphasized that the local bodies are working closely with the Agriculture

Department to make the plantation campaign successful.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Social media addiction threatens traditional Sport ..

Social media addiction threatens traditional Sports in KP

6 seconds ago
 Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum V ..

Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan” initiative

8 seconds ago
 Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expect ..

Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected in Lahore

9 seconds ago
 Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize ..

Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize adaptive social protection

43 minutes ago
 Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder cas ..

Mansehra Police nab husband in wife’s murder case after swift operation

10 seconds ago
 CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice ..

CPO conducts Open Courts to deliver swift justice to citizens

12 seconds ago
2 dacoits injured, 2 escape after police encounter

2 dacoits injured, 2 escape after police encounter

2 minutes ago
 PHA decorating city parks, green belts with colour ..

PHA decorating city parks, green belts with colourful flowers

2 minutes ago
 India acted cowardly in Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

India acted cowardly in Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

2 minutes ago
 Kohat to get greener with fruit tree plantation dr ..

Kohat to get greener with fruit tree plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah assures tr ..

2 minutes ago
 International Tea Day observed on 21 May

International Tea Day observed on 21 May

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan