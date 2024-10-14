Kohat Tunnel reopens

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) After a four-day closure, the Kohat Tunnel on the Indus Highway and the Old Kotal Hill Road have been reopened to all traffic, restoring a vital link between southern districts, Peshawar, and Karachi.

Commuters can now utilize the tunnel, providing a significant relief to travelers who rely on this crucial route.

APP/azq/378