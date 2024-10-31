Kohat University hosts 3rd Board of Studies meeting to address climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Department of Environmental Sciences, Kohat University of Science and Technology hosts its third board of Studies meeting on Thursday, focusing on the adoption of a new policy set forth by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that aims to enhance educational strategies in light of pressing global challenges, particularly climate change.

The meeting brought together esteemed committee members including Dr. Shams Ali Baig (Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, Abdul Wali Khan University Marfan), Dr Alia (Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Haripur), and Mr. Muhammad Zeeshan (Director academic) who deliberated on the necessity of integrating contemporary concepts of climate change into the university's curriculum.

The program coordinator Dr. Muhammad Waqas (Assistant Professor Department of Environmental Sciences KUST) elaborated the Scheme of Studies for BS, MPhil and PhD Environmental Sciences programs. The participants in-depth discussed and unanimously agreed on the urgency to equip students with the knowledge and skills essential for addressing this critical issue, which has far-reaching implications not only for Pakistan but for the global community.

Chair of the Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Javed Nawab stated, “As an educational institution, it is our responsibility to not only nurture future scientists but also to prepare them to tackle real-world challenges.

The integration of climate change education and market-oriented courses will empower our students to make meaningful contributions to society while enhancing their career prospects.”

A key highlight of the meeting was the proposal to introduce a new elective course dedicated to climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies. This course has been designed to provide students with practical frameworks and innovative approaches to combat the environmental challenges posed by climate change, which is increasingly affecting ecosystems, agriculture and water resources in Pakistan.

In addition to climate-focused initiatives, the Board also emphasized the importance of introducing market-oriented courses aimed at enhancing employability among graduates. Recognizing the growing competition in the job market, members proposed curricula that align closely with industry needs, thus ensuring that students are well-equipped for the demands of the workforce.

The Board’s decisions are expected to significantly contribute to the university’s mission of fostering sustainability and equipping students with the necessary tools to navigate an evolving environmental landscape.