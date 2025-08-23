Kohat University Hosts High-tech Training Programs For Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) is hosting two high-tech training programs in e-commerce and Chinese language, aimed at equipping the youth with modern digital skills and increasing their employment prospects, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Saturday, while citing the sources of KUST.
According to the details, a monitoring visit was conducted by the Kohat Area Development Project to review the progress of these programs, which are being implemented under the Kohat Division Development Program.
The e-commerce training program has enrolled 20 students in its second batch, who are learning online business models, digital marketing, and freelancing platforms. The students expressed keen interest in the training, which is providing them with the skills to earn income from online platforms and play a role in the national digital economy.
The training is going on satisfactorily, with significant attendance and interest from students, and is expected to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth in the digital world.
The Chinese language course has enrolled 23 students in its second batch, who are learning the language to enhance their employment prospects in CPEC-related projects, business, education, and cultural exchange programs.The students admitted that learning Chinese is very important for their future employment, and the training is increasing their chances of scholarships and work abroad.
Both training programs are in line with market needs and future job trends, and are expected to provide the youth with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the digital economy and international cooperation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits under-construction houses for flood victims,meets local residents1 minute ago
-
Kohat university hosts high-tech training programs for youth1 minute ago
-
DPM , Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami discuss ways to boost ties1 minute ago
-
Relief operations in Swat near completion: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Building collapse injures four workers in Kohat1 minute ago
-
International workshop on data and AI-Driven mineral exploration held at QAU21 minutes ago
-
People's Party Celebrates New Appointment of Barrister Arslan21 minutes ago
-
"Bilawal Bhutto visits family of martyred constable,offer prayers"21 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's NCP delegation discuss bilateral ties21 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notifies enhanced relief package for flood victims21 minutes ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Defense Day with renewed pledge21 minutes ago
-
BVH MS appointed31 minutes ago