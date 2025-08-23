Kohat university hosts high-tech training programs for youth

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) is hosting two high-tech training programs in e-commerce and Chinese language, aimed at equipping the youth with modern digital skills and increasing their employment prospects, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Saturday, while citing the sources of KUST.

According to the details, a monitoring visit was conducted by the Kohat Area Development Project to review the progress of these programs, which are being implemented under the Kohat Division Development Program.

The e-commerce training program has enrolled 20 students in its second batch, who are learning online business models, digital marketing, and freelancing platforms. The students expressed keen interest in the training, which is providing them with the skills to earn income from online platforms and play a role in the national digital economy.

The training is going on satisfactorily, with significant attendance and interest from students, and is expected to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth in the digital world.

The Chinese language course has enrolled 23 students in its second batch, who are learning the language to enhance their employment prospects in CPEC-related projects, business, education, and cultural exchange programs.The students admitted that learning Chinese is very important for their future employment, and the training is increasing their chances of scholarships and work abroad.

Both training programs are in line with market needs and future job trends, and are expected to provide the youth with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the digital economy and international cooperation.

