Kohat University Unveils State-of-the-Art Physio Rehabilitation Center

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has officially inaugurated the "KUST Physio Rehabilitation Center" under its Department of Physical Therapy. The ceremony, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseeruddin and other senior officials, marked a significant milestone in the university's efforts to promote public health and provide quality education.

The center, equipped with modern machinery, aims to provide practical training to students, research opportunities and quality physiotherapy facilities to the local community.

It is expected to play a vital role in promoting awareness in the field of physiotherapy, ultimately improving public health in the region.

Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseeruddin emphasized the need for practical solutions in public health education.

He praised the efforts of the Department of Physical Therapy and expressed his optimism about the center's potential to benefit both students and the local community.

The inauguration of the KUST Physio Rehabilitation Center has been hailed as a positive development by faculty members, including Deans Dr Dilawar Khan, Dr Muhammad Jamil, and Dr Ijaz Ahmed.

They highlighted the center's potential to enhance practical skills, promote research, and provide quality physiotherapy facilities to the community.

APP/azq/378

