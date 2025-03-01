Kohat WSSC approves 10% salary hike for low-grade employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Kohat Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has approved a 10% increase in salaries for drivers, office boys, sweepers, and other staff members in the S3 and S4 categories, in a move aimed at recognizing the hard work and dedication of its lower-grade employees.

The decision, made during a board meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Saad, on Saturday, is expected to improve the financial stability of the employees and strengthen their dedication to work. Additionally, the board approved a 3% bonus for employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.

The Chairman and Board members emphasized that while they prioritize appreciating the hard work of their team, there will be no compromise on the quality of performance. Employees welcomed the decision, expressing gratitude for the financial relief and morale boost it will provide.

APP/azq/378