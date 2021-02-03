Kohat WSSP holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

The Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), Kohat in collaboration with traders held a joint walk on Wednesday to raise awareness among people about cleanliness in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP), Kohat in collaboration with traders held a joint walk on Wednesday to raise awareness among people about cleanliness in the district.

The walk was held as part of a ten-day cleanliness campaign in the district in line with directives of the provincial government.

A large number of people from across the society participated in the walk, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Addressing the participants at the end of the walk, President All Kohat Tajir Itihad Union Amir Afridi and other speakers said it was a collective responsibility to keep their houses and surroundings clean.

They urged the shopkeepers to keep their environment clean by dumping the garbage on designated sites.

Awareness raising pamphlets and biodegradable bags were also distributed among shopkeepers and asked them to lift garbage in those bags and dispose of it at dumping sites.

The sanitation staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from bazaar and adjoining areas.