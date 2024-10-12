Kohat XI clinches night cricket tournament title in thrilling final match

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Kohat XI emerged victorious in the spectacular night cricket tournament on Friday, held at Fort Ground Kohat , defeating Cantt XI in the final match.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, graced the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

Pakistan Army Station Commander Brigadier Moinuddin and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

In a ceremony following the match, Commissioner Shah presented the trophy to the winning team, Kohat XI, and distributed prizes among the players.

Emphasizing the importance of such events, he noted that they not only encourage athletes but also promote sports among youth, fostering social harmony and providing a healthy platform for growth.

