PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman on Thursday urged traders to strictly implement safety measures at their workplaces to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders' community here at his office.

He said easing lockdown by the government was only aimed at mitigating economic difficulties of labourers, traders and shopkeepers and the district administration would not allow anyone to misuse the move by flouting SOPs or precautionary measures against the contagion.

He urged the community to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and use mask, sanitizers and observer social distancing at their shops.

He said strict action would be taken against those who violated the safety measures. He also appealed masses to avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily.

The DC also held a meeting with Bank officials and urged them to ensure observance of social distancing on the bank premises, suggesting to increase number of cash counters to avoid overcrowding in banks.

He urged people for cooperating with tiger force to extend relief to masses and curb spread of deadly virus.