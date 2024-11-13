Open Menu

Kohat's Toough Mangara Wildlife Park Gets Boost For Eco-tourism

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah on Wednesday led a team of officials on a thorough inspection of the 3,000-acre Toough Mangara Wildlife Park, a lush green oasis created by the Forest Department under the Barani Project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah on Wednesday led a team of officials on a thorough inspection of the 3,000-acre Toough Mangara Wildlife Park, a lush green oasis created by the Forest Department under the Barani Project. The park's security was ensured by its full fencing as well.

During the visit, Commissioner Billah issued key directives to enhance the park's potential.

He ordered for the preparation of a feasibility report for constructing a small dam and water pond, introduction of more animals to address the current insufficient population and development of modern amenities to boost eco-tourism opportunities.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Water Visit Dam Kohat

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

2 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

2 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

2 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolu ..

Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder

16 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

16 minutes ago
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for ..

KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff

16 minutes ago
 President, PM appreciate security forces for opera ..

President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech

17 minutes ago
 PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

22 minutes ago
 West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headq ..

West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters

22 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent need of modern technology ..

Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..

22 minutes ago
 4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru kil ..

4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan