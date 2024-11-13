Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah on Wednesday led a team of officials on a thorough inspection of the 3,000-acre Toough Mangara Wildlife Park, a lush green oasis created by the Forest Department under the Barani Project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah on Wednesday led a team of officials on a thorough inspection of the 3,000-acre Toough Mangara Wildlife Park, a lush green oasis created by the Forest Department under the Barani Project. The park's security was ensured by its full fencing as well.

During the visit, Commissioner Billah issued key directives to enhance the park's potential.

He ordered for the preparation of a feasibility report for constructing a small dam and water pond, introduction of more animals to address the current insufficient population and development of modern amenities to boost eco-tourism opportunities.

