Kohistan: 30 dead as passenger coach falls into ravine

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll of Kohistan bus accident reached to 30 people while 15 others seriously injured when a passenger coach fell into a ravine near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway on Tuesday.

According to private news channel, the terrible incident occurred when rashly driven passenger coach, carrying 45 passengers, traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi, crashed into a car and subsequently careened into a ravine near Shatiayal area of Karakuram Highway, Kohistan.

As a result, at least thirty people were killed and fifteen others sustained injuries in the accident.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital. According to rescue officials, the rescue teams were facing difficulties in rescue operations due to darkness.