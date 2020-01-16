UrduPoint.com
Kohistan Admin Launches Crackdown Against Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:39 PM

The district administration Lower Kohistan have launched crackdown against sale and purchase of polythene bags keeping in view of its ill effects on environment and ultimately on people's life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Lower Kohistan have launched crackdown against sale and purchase of polythene bags keeping in view of its ill effects on environment and ultimately on people's life.

Keeping in of the government policy, a high level team of district administration comprising of deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners conducted surprise inspection of different shops at Pattan Lower Kohistan and directed shopkeepers to use biodegradable and eco-friendly bags instead of polythene.

The Deputy Commissioner said polythene bags have been banned and stern action would be taken violators of the Govt orders. On this occasion, biodegradable and cloths shopping bags were distributed among consumers.

