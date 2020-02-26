Kohistan land sliding incident claims two lives, injures four

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while four others injured when they were excavating stones from a hill and buried under the debris of a landslide at Kiyal Pul Ground Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a group of labors were digging stones for construction from a nearby hill at Kiyal Pul Ground when they all buried under the debris of the landslide resulting two of them were died at the spot and four others were critically injured.

Locals have rescued the injured from the debris and shifted them hospital where doctors declared them critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

The dead labour were identified as Marmatab and Rasoon Shah son of Abdul Rehman while the injured were identified as Riaz, Sardar, Zia ur Rehman and Nisar.