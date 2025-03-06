Open Menu

Kohistan Lower Admin Cracks Down On Overpricing, Violators Fined And Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:27 PM

Kohistan Lower admin cracks down on overpricing, violators fined and arrested

The district administration of Kohistan Lower launched a crackdown on overpricing and non-compliance with official price lists, imposing fines and registering FIRs against violators

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Kohistan Lower launched a crackdown on overpricing and non-compliance with official price lists, imposing fines and registering FIRs against violators.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, with Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Awal Khan, and Additional Assistant Commissioner General, Adeel Hussain Shah, leading the inspections in Jejal and Ranolia/Dubair Bazaar.

During the inspection, officials reviewed the prices of essential commodities and addressed public complaints at the price monitoring desk. Several shopkeepers were found guilty of overpricing and failing to display government-approved rate lists.

As a result, fines were imposed, and in Dubair Bazaar, vendors selling chicken, vegetables, meat, and fruits at inflated prices were booked under formal FIRs and taken into custody at Dubair Police Station.

The administration has issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, emphasizing strict compliance with the official price list. Authorities have made it clear that any further violations will lead to harsher legal action. The district administration remains committed to controlling inflation, ensuring fair pricing, and protecting consumers from exploitation.

Recent Stories

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlig ..

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery

4 minutes ago
 Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdow ..

Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

4 minutes ago
 RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

16 minutes ago
 Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s ec ..

Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

2 minutes ago
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cas ..

ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases

2 minutes ago
 Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 fore ..

Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and or ..

Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations

2 minutes ago
 Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

25 minutes ago
 Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA

Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA

9 minutes ago
 CM approves major health initiatives to enhance co ..

CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan