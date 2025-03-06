Kohistan Lower admin cracks down on overpricing, violators fined and arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Kohistan Lower launched a crackdown on overpricing and non-compliance with official price lists, imposing fines and registering FIRs against violators.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, with Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Awal Khan, and Additional Assistant Commissioner General, Adeel Hussain Shah, leading the inspections in Jejal and Ranolia/Dubair Bazaar.

During the inspection, officials reviewed the prices of essential commodities and addressed public complaints at the price monitoring desk. Several shopkeepers were found guilty of overpricing and failing to display government-approved rate lists.

As a result, fines were imposed, and in Dubair Bazaar, vendors selling chicken, vegetables, meat, and fruits at inflated prices were booked under formal FIRs and taken into custody at Dubair Police Station.

The administration has issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, emphasizing strict compliance with the official price list. Authorities have made it clear that any further violations will lead to harsher legal action. The district administration remains committed to controlling inflation, ensuring fair pricing, and protecting consumers from exploitation.