Kohistan Police Issues Quarterly Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Kohistan Lower police on Wednesday issued quarterly performance report from September 1, 2023, to December 1, 2023.

Kohistan Lower police took legal action by registering a total of 21 cases against drug dealers, ensuring that justice is served for each accused. Police also seized drugs including 16.134 kilograms of Hashish, 16 grams of ice, and the apprehension of 19 suspects.

The success of various police operations is evident in the recovery of significant arms and ammunition such as 01 Kalashnikov, 04 rifles, 15 guns, 46 pistols, 1729 cartridges, 76 kilograms of gunpowder, 600 feet of safety wire, and 105 detonators, the report said.

The persistent efforts of Kohistan Lower Police have also resulted in the arrest of 19 criminals linked to 19 murder and attempted murder cases, marking a significant achievement in maintaining law and order.

Furthermore, between September 1, 2023, and December 1, 2023, the police issued clearance certificates to 800 persons, character certificates to 53 and conducted weapon verifications for 51 individuals. Additionally, the police granted driving licenses to 140 persons during this timeframe, contributing to the overall safety and compliance within the community.

