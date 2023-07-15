Open Menu

Kohistan Road Accident Claims Two Lives, Three Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people Saturday died and three others sustained critical injuries when a Toyota XLI fell into a deep gorge at Dubeer Lower Kohistan.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a Toyota car No.

LED-6553, heading from Islamabad towards Gilgit/Skardu carrying 5 passengers, reached Dubeer and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in two passengers dying on the spot while three others were critically injured.

The dead passengers were identified as Hameed Ali, son of Muhammad Ali the injured include Syed Amjad, son of Syed Abbas, Liaquat Ali, son of Ali Naqi, and Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Ibrahim. Two other people including a woman and one man who sustained injuries could not be identified.

