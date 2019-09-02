UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohistan Road Accident: Four More Bodied Recovered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:57 AM

Kohistan road accident: four more bodied recovered

Four more dead bodies of passengers Jeep incident were recovered by rescue workers on Sunday reaching a total of 12 dead bodies with 12 still missing for which search have been continued, DPO Kohistan Abdul Saboor confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ):Four more dead bodies of passengers Jeep incident were recovered by rescue workers on Sunday reaching a total of 12 dead bodies with 12 still missing for which search have been continued, DPO Kohistan Abdul Saboor confirmed.

A total of 24 persons including eight women and five children were drowned out of total 32 were on board a passenger pick-up that slipped into Nallah near Janja Bogra Dara in District Kohistan with 8 were jumped toward the bank safely, Abdul Saboor said.

On the third day of the Kunja jeep accident, rescue workers have recovered four more dead bodies of the passengers and now the total number of recovered dead bodies is 12 while 12 are still missing.

According to the Deputy Chief Warden Ubaid ur Rehman owing to the shortage of rescue tools the rescue team is facing serious problem for searching the dead bodies in the area, we immediately need ropes, rubber boat, searchlights, stretchers, and life jackets, he said. Residents of Upper Kohistan are expecting some relief after today's visit of chief minister KPK of the area.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Bank Kohistan Women Sunday Jeep

Recent Stories

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

11 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

11 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

11 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.