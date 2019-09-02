Kohistan road accident: four more bodied recovered

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ):Four more dead bodies of passengers Jeep incident were recovered by rescue workers on Sunday reaching a total of 12 dead bodies with 12 still missing for which search have been continued, DPO Kohistan Abdul Saboor confirmed.

A total of 24 persons including eight women and five children were drowned out of total 32 were on board a passenger pick-up that slipped into Nallah near Janja Bogra Dara in District Kohistan with 8 were jumped toward the bank safely, Abdul Saboor said.

On the third day of the Kunja jeep accident, rescue workers have recovered four more dead bodies of the passengers and now the total number of recovered dead bodies is 12 while 12 are still missing.

According to the Deputy Chief Warden Ubaid ur Rehman owing to the shortage of rescue tools the rescue team is facing serious problem for searching the dead bodies in the area, we immediately need ropes, rubber boat, searchlights, stretchers, and life jackets, he said. Residents of Upper Kohistan are expecting some relief after today's visit of chief minister KPK of the area.