ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on Thursday met with Pakistani powerlifters Twinkle Sohail and Sybil Sohail, who recently secured 15 gold medals across various categories at the International Powerlifting and Weightlifting Championship held in South Africa.

During the meeting at his office, the minister lauded the achievements of the Sohail sisters, saying that their success had brought pride to the nation.

He particularly appreciated their contribution as members of Pakistan’s Christian community, noting that religious minorities were playing a vital role in the country’s progress.

“The Christian daughters of Pakistan have proved that our religious minorities stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation in the country’s development,” Kohistani remarked.

The minister assured the athletes that the Government of Pakistan would continue to support its sportsmen and sportswomen at every level.

He also extended his best wishes to the sisters for future competitions and pledged to provide them with all possible facilities to help them bring further laurels to the country.