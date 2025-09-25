Open Menu

Kohistani Hails Sohail Sisters For Winning 15 Gold Medals In Int'l Championship

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:22 PM

Kohistani hails Sohail sisters for winning 15 gold medals in int'l championship

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on Thursday met with Pakistani powerlifters Twinkle Sohail and Sybil Sohail, who recently secured 15 gold medals across various categories at the International Powerlifting and Weightlifting Championship held in South Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on Thursday met with Pakistani powerlifters Twinkle Sohail and Sybil Sohail, who recently secured 15 gold medals across various categories at the International Powerlifting and Weightlifting Championship held in South Africa.

During the meeting at his office, the minister lauded the achievements of the Sohail sisters, saying that their success had brought pride to the nation.

He particularly appreciated their contribution as members of Pakistan’s Christian community, noting that religious minorities were playing a vital role in the country’s progress.

“The Christian daughters of Pakistan have proved that our religious minorities stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation in the country’s development,” Kohistani remarked.

The minister assured the athletes that the Government of Pakistan would continue to support its sportsmen and sportswomen at every level.

He also extended his best wishes to the sisters for future competitions and pledged to provide them with all possible facilities to help them bring further laurels to the country.

Recent Stories

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

40 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

43 minutes ago
 Azma to file defamation suit against two journalis ..

Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media ..

Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma

7 minutes ago
 LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orde ..

LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..

7 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

36 minutes ago
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

55 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free el ..

7 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

55 minutes ago
 President Mirziyoyev meets Uzbek diaspora, student ..

President Mirziyoyev meets Uzbek diaspora, students in US, launches business ini ..

7 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan