Kohistani Meets Minority Leaders, Pledges To Address Community Concerns

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Thursday met with a delegation of minority community leaders who extended their congratulations on his inclusion in the federal cabinet

The delegation expressed satisfaction over his appointment, calling it a positive step toward addressing the challenges faced by religious minorities. They also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to minority rights.

During the meeting, discussions centered on initiatives to strengthen interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Minister Kohistani reaffirmed the government’s dedication to promoting religious coexistence, describing interfaith harmony as a defining characteristic of Pakistani society.

He emphasized that both former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have consistently championed minority rights, ensuring that people of all faiths live in peace and mutual respect.

"My mission is to resolve the issues of the minority community, and I will use every available platform to achieve this goal," Kohistani added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has entrusted him with the responsibility of focusing on the development and welfare of minorities, expressing confidence that, through collective efforts, their concerns would be systematically addressed.

The meeting was attended by key minority representatives, including Pandit Rakesh Chand, Pastor Nawaz Yaqoob, Advocate Sana Gulzar, and Arif James.

