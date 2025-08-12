Kohistani Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To Religious Freedom At NPC
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Khel Das Kohistani, on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom, calling the country a “beautiful bouquet of religions,” where everyone could perform their religious rituals freely and without any fear.
He expressed these views during a ceremony held at National Press Club (NPC) in collaboration with the Minorities Journalists Association to mark the National Minority Day. Minister of State participated as a chief guest.
Other notable participants including Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Convener of World Minorities Alliance Jay Salik , President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, Secretary NPC, Nayyar Ali , President of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ),Tariq Virk and other dignitaries also from journalist community and minority leaders, said a press release on Monday.
While addressing to the gathering, Minister Kohistani cited that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic 1947 address, saying, “Our constitution guarantees full religious freedom to all. Festivals like Holi, Dussehra and Eid are celebrated together — a testament to our unity.
This unity is the true face of Pakistan—peaceful, inclusive and respectful of all faiths—and it must be shown to the world, he stated.
Unlike the tragic events in Gujarat under the leadership of our neighboring country’s Prime Minister, where innocent Muslims were targeted, Pakistan has never attacked religious sites or civilians, even during conflicts. This is a clear reflection of our values and humanity, he said.
MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani highlighted the patriotic role of minorities in Pakistan’s progress and national defense.
“The white in our flag does not just symbolize minorities, it represents peace and unity,” he said, while acknowledging the PPP's role in officially declaring August 11 as National Minority Day in 2009, he said.
PFUJ President Afzal Butt praised NPC’s long-standing efforts to promote interfaith harmony.
“NPC hosted its first Christmas celebration over 21 years ago. Today, it continues to be a symbol of inclusivity, dialogue and press freedom,” he added.
Other speakers, also echoed the message of unity and respect across all faiths.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of national awards and a symbolic cake-cutting to commemorate the spirit of peace, coexistence and diversity.
