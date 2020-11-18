UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohlu Cylinder Incident: Another Three Minors Die Of Burn Injuries At PIMBC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Kohlu cylinder incident: Another three minors die of burn injuries at PIMBC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Another three minors died of burn injuries at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) bringing the tally to nine of 28 kids who received burns in Kholu cylinder blast incident.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that Khair Bibi (9) was burnt 41 percent, Khalil (6) was 44 percent and Uzair was 40 percent burnt.

He stated that all were among serious patients of the incident and one of them was on ventilator. They died during last 24 hours, the source informed.

He informed that the kids belonged a single family and had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Kholu, adding that they received burns when cylinder of a chips seller exploded on Wednesday last.

Related Topics

Marriage Died Family All

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

6 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

8 minutes ago

ADB issues first Pakistan rupee-linked bonds

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.