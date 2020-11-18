Kohlu cylinder incident: Another three minors die of burn injuries at PIMBC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Another three minors died of burn injuries at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) bringing the tally to nine of 28 kids who received burns in Kholu cylinder blast incident.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that Khair Bibi (9) was burnt 41 percent, Khalil (6) was 44 percent and Uzair was 40 percent burnt.

He stated that all were among serious patients of the incident and one of them was on ventilator. They died during last 24 hours, the source informed.

He informed that the kids belonged a single family and had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Kholu, adding that they received burns when cylinder of a chips seller exploded on Wednesday last.