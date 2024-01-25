Kohsar Police Arrested 1,315 Accused, Recovered Valuables Worth Rs 184.50m
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kohsar police have arrested 1,315 accused involved in criminal activities during the last seven months and recovered valuables worth Rs 184.50 million from their possession.
Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all zonal DPOs and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crimes and recover the looted items, the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) told here Thursday.
Following these directions, the Kohsar police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 1,315 criminals, 170 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last seven months. Police teams also recovered valuables worth Rs 184.50 million from their possession.
The Kohsar police team also arrested notorious gangs involved in blind murder and numerous snatching activities.
Similarly, the Kohsar police submitted the challan of 1,127 cases to the relevant courts after completing the investigation on merit and transparency.
During this period, the police teams recovered 18 stolen vehicles, 25 stolen motorbikes, mobile phones and laptops. The police team also recovered 41 pistols, one Kalashnikov, two 12 bore rifles with ammunition. Moreover, 24,883 grams heroin, 2,236 grams hashish, 3,756 liters liquor and 137 wine bottles were also recovered. The police teams also arrested 483 professional beggars and their handlers.
Senior police officers appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.
