Kohsar University; Residents Will Get Educational Facilities At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:28 PM

Kohsar University; Residents will get educational facilities at doorstep

After the formal inauguration of Kohsar University at Murree by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, resident's hopeful that it will provide quality of education at their doorstep besides boosting tourism and trade activities in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :After the formal inauguration of Kohsar University at Murree by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, resident's hopeful that it will provide quality of education at their doorstep besides boosting tourism and trade activities in the area.

Anjum Abassi, Rashid and other residents of the New Murree area said that after graduation their daughters and sons would be able to get higher education at their doorstep as we can not afford to send them to far-flung areas due to our limited resources. They said that once the university formally starts functioning people from Murree, Hazara, Azad Jammu Kashmir and even the residents of twin cities and other adjoining areas would also get benefit from it. Earlier, the Punjab government had issued a notification in August 2020 for the establishment of Kohsar University that to be comprised of Punjab House, Government boys degree college Jheeka Gali , government girls degree college, Resource Centre at Kashmir Point, and about 86 kanals of government land at Brewery Murree.

It has been learnt that 20 % quota has been fixed for the residents of Murree,Kahuta and Kotli Sattian areas while the students will be able to take admission in four-year degree courses in different departments, including Tourism, Hospitality, English, urdu, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Botany, Mathematics, and Statistics. The University will be linked with one of the leading international universities to make it a world-class university for tourism studies and ensure international standards of education.

