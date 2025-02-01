- Home
Kohyar Domki Condemns Terrorist Attack In Qalat, Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Local Government, Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalat district and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel.
He acknowledged that the brave personnel of the security forces sacrificed their lives to protect the public and thwarted the nefarious plans of the terrorists, said a news release.
Domki praised the courage of the security forces, saying, “Our soldiers fought valiantly against the enemy and made an immortal sacrifice.” He emphasized that terrorist elements are trying to destabilize the peace of Balochistan, but the nation has always rejected those who try to disrupt the country’s peace.
“The terrorists have no place in Balochistan. The entire nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism,” he added. The Minister assured that the terrorists and their facilitators would be brought to justice, and all possible steps would be taken to establish lasting peace in Balochistan.
Domki also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and offering patience to the bereaved families.
