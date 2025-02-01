Open Menu

Kohyar Domki Condemns Terrorist Attack In Qalat, Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Kohyar Domki condemns terrorist attack in Qalat, expresses condolence over martyrdom of security personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Local Government, Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalat district and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of 18 security personnel.

He acknowledged that the brave personnel of the security forces sacrificed their lives to protect the public and thwarted the nefarious plans of the terrorists, said a news release.

Domki praised the courage of the security forces, saying, “Our soldiers fought valiantly against the enemy and made an immortal sacrifice.” He emphasized that terrorist elements are trying to destabilize the peace of Balochistan, but the nation has always rejected those who try to disrupt the country’s peace.

“The terrorists have no place in Balochistan. The entire nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism,” he added. The Minister assured that the terrorists and their facilitators would be brought to justice, and all possible steps would be taken to establish lasting peace in Balochistan.

Domki also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and offering patience to the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

5 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

35 minutes ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

1 hour ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

5 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

5 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

5 hours ago
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

5 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

6 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

6 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan