Kohyar Domki pledges to improve municipal services in Quetta

The Balochistan Minister for Local Government, Kohyar Domki on Thursday vowed to enhance the capacity of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and increase revenue in order to improve cleanliness and municipal services in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Minister for Local Government, Kohyar Domki on Thursday vowed to enhance the capacity of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and increase revenue in order to improve cleanliness and municipal services in the city.

Speaking at a briefing by the Administrator/Commissioner of Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat, regarding the current situation of the city and steps taken to improve sanitation, Domki emphasized the government's commitment to serve the public and address urban challenges with all available resources.

"We must serve the people and work to restore the lost beauty and improve the city's conditions. Every possible step will be taken to resolve the city's issues and improve public services," Domki said.

He further noted that efforts would be taken to introduce better waste management systems, including the activation of a solid waste plant and the imposition the ban on plastic bag. Measures would also be implemented to ensure daily garbage collection across the city.

Hamza Shafqaat briefed the Minister on the ongoing efforts to enhance the cleanliness and provide municipal services to the Quetta's dwellers.

He pointed out that previous challenges in delivering these services were largely due to insufficient funds, as revenue collection had been inadequate, which had affected employees' salaries.

To tackle this, the provincial government has outsourced sanitation services to a private company, thereby reducing the burden on the Metropolitan Corporation.

Additionally, Shafqaat mentioned that the Corporation is moving forward with plans to rented out all its properties to boost revenue in line with current market rates.

He mentioned that the initiatives include the activation of the Circular Parking Plaza and Solid Waste Management Plant, as well as the establishment of two new fire stations in Kuchlak and Sariab.

To further increase revenue, 893 shops, 3 parks, 15 parking stands, 75 leased properties, 418 residential quarters, and several other properties are being rented out according to the new rates.

In efforts to clear illegal encroachments, 12 major encroachments along city drains have been removed, and over the past five months, the city has managed to clear five lakh tons of waste. The daily waste collection capacity has also been increased to 1,400 tons.

Minister Domki announced that steps would be taken to reduce the corporation's expenses by transitioning streetlights to solar energy and digitalizing all records, which will improve both service delivery and revenue collection.

In conclusion, Domki emphasized the need for comprehensive planning and coordination to further enhance the cleanliness of Quetta, as well as the enforcement of building codes, the removal of encroachments, and increased revenue collection.

He called for collective efforts to make Quetta a cleaner, more beautiful, and model city, ensuring that infrastructural improvements, including better roads, green spaces, streetlights, and sanitation, are prioritized.