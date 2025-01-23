Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki on Thursday hailed that the completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes, approved in the current public sector development program (PSDP), adding that all out effort would be taken to complete all schemes on time.

The provincial minister has presided over a review meeting on development projects and the ongoing PSDP 2024-2025, held at the Directorate of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development, Abdul Rauf Baloch, Director General of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development, Agha Zulfiqar Shah, divisional directors, assistant directors, and engineers of the department.

Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki also appreciated the efforts of all field officers of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development, and acknowledged the completion of the tender process and the PSDP 2024-2025 on time.

The development projects included in the PSDP were the establishment of eco-friendly parks, roads, construction of drainage systems, installation of solar systems, fixing of tiles in streets, and modern solar-powered street lights to improve the civic facilities.

The minister has instructed the officers of the said department to ensure the timely completion of development projects and improve services in the Department.

He also directed the officers to prepare a plan for the provision of better facilities in a proportion to the increasing population, despite limited resources, for a better future of Balochistan.

He said that the people of Quetta and the province will witness positive change through the timely completion of development projects.

Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development, Abdul Rauf Baloch, told the meeting that all officers have been directed to ensure the completion of all development schemes within the stipulated time.

He said “the tender process will be made fully transparent, and the quality and quantity of work will also be ensured.”

Director General Local Government and Rural Development, Agha Zulfiqar Shah emphasized the implementation of the comprehensive plan for all department schemes, so the public can quickly benefit from these PSDP development projects.