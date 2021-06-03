'Koi Bhooka Na Soye' network being extended to other cities: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday apprised the Senate that network of "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" launched under Pakistan Bait-ul Mal (PBM) was being extended to other cities of the country including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Quetta and Karachi.

In response to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, he said under the project, two time hygienic food - Lunch and Dinner - was being provided to the needy individuals through mobile unit in urban and rural areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Peshawar on different routes.

He said the government was only facilitating the programme while food was being provided by Saylani Welfare Trust and other philanthropists.

He said 1000 beneficiaries were provided packed food daily, 500 at each time by the each mobile unit.

Now, the PBM intended to extend its reach to two prioritized cities of each province/ region across the country to reduce hunger through provision of two-time hygienic packed food to the needy individuals, he said.

He said fresh cooked nutritious and healthy packed meal was provided to beneficiaries by mobile unit on different routes. Food was delivered on first come first serve basis, he added.

He said the PBM had developed management information system (MIS) for monitoring proper maintenance of record of beneficiaries based on computerized national identity card (CNIC) or any other identification document, to ensure transparency and subsequent identification of the category most affected by hunger. Upon provision of a CNIC, one additional food pack was also delivered on demand for a minor or a female household/ family member.

He said mobile kitchen was fully equipped with safe cooking appliances and portable kiosk/ food booth. Food was cooked and distributed from the truck.

Mobile Kitchen had the capacity to cook for at least 200 persons at a time while food vehicle was also fully equipped with portable kiosk/ food booth with all necessary items required for transporting, catering and serving the pre-packed meal for a minimum of 500 persons, he maintained.