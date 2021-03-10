UrduPoint.com
'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' Programme Close To PM's Vision Of Riyasat-e-Madina: Faisal Javed

Wed 10th March 2021

'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme close to PM's vision of Riyasat-e-Madina: Faisal Javed

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said helping the needy was the priority of government and 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' flagship programme was close to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Riyasat-e-Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said helping the needy was the priority of government and 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' flagship programme was close to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Riyasat-e-Madina.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue striving for a society on the pattern of Madina State, he said talking to a private news channel.

Faisal Javed said the 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' launched by the PM today initially in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, was aimed at eliminating poverty and hunger from the society.

Fresh and hot meals would provided twice through mobile van kitchens to the poor, labourers and daily wagers at busy points of cities and intersections, he added.

The programme, he said, would be extended to the whole country, so that no one remained hungry.

