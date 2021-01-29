KOICA delegation visits UAF to finalize modalities regarding 'Pak-Korea Nutrition Center'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Country Director Seokwoong Yang visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to finalize modalities regarding construction of KOICA funded 'Pak-Korea Nutrition Center' building comprising on 3000 square meter area.

He called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and discussed the areas of mutual concerns.

He also met UAF Food Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas and Treasurer Umer Saeed.

According to a UAF press release, Pakistan government had already granted concept clearance to this project with a total cost of US$ 8.99 million including US$ 7 million as grant-aid from KOICA.

An agreement had also been signed between KOICA, HEC and UAF for the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at UAF to improve child and community nutrition.

On the occasion, Yang said that the KOICA was providing US$ 7 million for the five year project and the project was expected to produce 120,000 trained beneficiaries.

The nutrition education will help the community people to have improved nutrition knowledge and a balanced diet, he added.

To provide nutrition education at community level, the project will train master trainers in Korea who will further disseminate nutrition education to concerned stakeholders.

Dr. Asif Tanveer thanked KOICA for the initiative that will work to address malnutrition issues at national level. This project will help improve the nutrition conditions nationwide, he added.

He also said that the malnutrition issue was aggravating due to changing lifestyle and there was a need to create awareness about balanced usage of food.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that malnutrition had emerged as biggest problem. He said that vitamin-D deficiency is high with 60 percent; vitamin-A 45 percent whereas maternal anaemia deficiency stands at 49 and child stunting level at 43 percent.

Irfan Abbas said that the project PC-1 was likely to be approved by Pakistan.

The completion time of building would be 2 years with an estimated cost of US$ 3 million, he added.