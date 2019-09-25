KOICA, MoCC sign agreement for cooperation on enhancing water quality

(@FahadShabbir)

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Wednesday signed an agreement to extend cooperation on enhancing water quality project

The Record of Discussion for KOICA's new grant project, 'Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring System to achieve sustainable development goal (SDG 6) in Pakistan has been signed between the government of Pakistan and the Republic of Korea here in the ministry, a press release said.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu attended the signing ceremony.

Malik Amin Aslam said the government of Pakistan was committed to take actions regarding the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues through Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

He said water management was a big challenge both in quality and quantity, however, this project was timely meaningful and could contribute to improving water management in the country.

Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu said that Korean government would support endeavours addressing water issues to strengthen cordial ties between the two countries.

He hoped that this project would improve the people's quality of life by improving water quality parameters and help in achieving SDGs.

The US$ 7.42 Million project to be implemented from 2019 to 2024 aimed at improving capacity of the government of Pakistan to achieve SDG-6 namely ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

KOICA will provide water quality testing equipment and training to 36 Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) laboratories in Punjab and 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In addition, consultation and technical suggestion on water related policy and legislative reform would also be supported through this project.

KOICA is a grant agency of Korean government and has implemented various projects in the field of water, energy and rural development in Pakistan.