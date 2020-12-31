KOICA to provide USD 7 million to alleviate malnutrition

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has approved the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) with the grant of 7 million US dollars

According to a UAF press release issued here on Thursday, KOICA Pakistan Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan had signed Record of Discussion (RoD) for a new grant aid project, 'Establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) to Improve Child and Community Nutrition', committing to uplift the most neglected sector of nutrition in Pakistan with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The KOICA will provide USD 7 million for the five year project from 2020 to 2024 and the project is expected to benefit 120,000 community people, especially women and children, by providing nutrition education.

The nutrition education will help the community people to have improved nutrition knowledge and a balanced diet.

To provide nutrition education in community level, the project will train 50 government officials, including 15 nutrition policymakers and 30 master trainers, and develop nutrition education modules and teaching/learning materials.

The master trainers will train 12,000 community nutrition education experts such as lady health supervisors and dietitians to disseminate nutrition education to communities in the provinces.