UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KOICA To Provide USD 7 Million To Alleviate Malnutrition

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:20 PM

KOICA to provide USD 7 million to alleviate malnutrition

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has approved the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) with the grant of 7 million US dollars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has approved the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) with the grant of 7 million US Dollars.

According to a UAF press release issued here on Thursday, KOICA Pakistan Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan had signed Record of Discussion (RoD) for a new grant aid project, 'Establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) to Improve Child and Community Nutrition', committing to uplift the most neglected sector of nutrition in Pakistan with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The KOICA will provide USD 7 million for the five year project from 2020 to 2024 and the project is expected to benefit 120,000 community people, especially women and children, by providing nutrition education.

The nutrition education will help the community people to have improved nutrition knowledge and a balanced diet.

To provide nutrition education in community level, the project will train 50 government officials, including 15 nutrition policymakers and 30 master trainers, and develop nutrition education modules and teaching/learning materials.

The master trainers will train 12,000 community nutrition education experts such as lady health supervisors and dietitians to disseminate nutrition education to communities in the provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education United States Dollars Women HEC 2020 From Government Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

24 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

26 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

13 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.